Atlanta Police Officer Shot During Ambush On Peachtree Street

By Kelly Fisher

June 30, 2021

Atlanta police responded to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon (June 30), the department confirmed.

Authorities urged the public to avoid Peachtree Street between North Avenue and 4th Street while responding to the incident.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms confirmed in a press conference that two officers initially responded to a call of shots fired in the area, and that’s when the officers were “ambushed.”

It happened around 1 p.m., at 710 Peachtree Street, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they “immediately took gunfire from an adult male suspect. The officers were able to return fire, striking the suspect, who succumbed to his injuries.”

The Atlanta Police Deparment confirmed:

“The ongoing investigation has revealed that the suspect was involved in a shooting with another male at the location before police arrival. That male sustained non-life threatening injuries and investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the original shooting.”

The officer who was struck by gunfire was transported to a nearby hospital. The officer was “alert, conscious, and breathing, and is in stable condition,” the release states.

Lance Bottoms declined to release the identities of the responding officers to give officials ample time to notify their families.

The shooter’s identity also has not been released as of press time on Wednesday afternoon.

"While so many of us run from danger, our officers run into danger, and that is what happened today,” Lance Bottoms said during a press conference. She later added: "The courage that was displayed, really I don't have the words to describe…To all of our members of public safety, thank you for what you do for all of us.”

The Atlanta Police Department live-streamed the press conference on its Facebook page.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are assisting in the investigation.

