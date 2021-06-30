Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Will Face Off In The Next Verzuz Battle

R&B fans get ready for the event of the summer!

On Tuesday (June 29), Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat were announced as the artists who will be facing off in the next VERZUZ battle on Thursday (July 1) as part of the virtual Essence Festival of Culture.

"SURPRISE CELEBRATION!! See y’all THURSDAY!! @KeithSweat vs @KingBobbyBrown," VERZUZ revealed on Instagram. "We’re honored to partner with ESSENCE to bring you this special #VERZUZ THURSDAY, July 1st, 5PM PT / 8PM ET Watch in the @triller app, on your TV with the @fitetv app, or here on @verzuztv 💜 WATCH ON @ESSENCE or ESSENCE.COM Drinks by @Ciroc #ESSENCEFEST."

The announcement came days after Soulja Boy and Bow Wow went hit-for-hit during their highly-anticipated battle.