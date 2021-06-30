Feedback

Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Will Face Off In The Next Verzuz Battle

By Lauren Crawford

June 30, 2021

R&B fans get ready for the event of the summer!

On Tuesday (June 29), Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat were announced as the artists who will be facing off in the next VERZUZ battle on Thursday (July 1) as part of the virtual Essence Festival of Culture.

"SURPRISE CELEBRATION!! See y’all THURSDAY!! @KeithSweat vs @KingBobbyBrown," VERZUZ revealed on Instagram. "We’re honored to partner with ESSENCE to bring you this special #VERZUZ THURSDAY, July 1st, 5PM PT / 8PM ET Watch in the @triller app, on your TV with the @fitetv app, or here on @verzuztv 💜 WATCH ON @ESSENCE or ESSENCE.COM Drinks by @Ciroc #ESSENCEFEST."

The announcement came days after Soulja Boy and Bow Wow went hit-for-hit during their highly-anticipated battle.

Earlier this month, VERZUZ told fans to "stay tuned" for an upcoming "International VERZUZ" when announcing Eve and Trina's June 16 battle.

Chat About Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Will Face Off In The Next Verzuz Battle

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.