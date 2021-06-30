Donald Rumsfeld, Former Defense Secretary, Dead At 88

Rumsfeld served as Secretary of Defense under former President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 177 and again under former President George W. Bush from January 2001 to December 2006, becoming both the youngest and second-oldest individual to hold the title.

Rumsfeld had also served as White House Chief of Staff under Ford prior to being named Secretary of Defense and as an ambassador to NATO under both Ford and former President Richard Nixon.

Rumsfeld oversaw the Pentagon's response to the September 11 attacks and its initial attack on al-Qaida bases in Afghanistan during his stint as Secretary of Defense in the Bush administration.

In 2003, U.S. forces invaded Iraq to prevent dictator Saddam Hussein from launching attacks with weapons of mass destruction, though none were found.

