Donald Rumsfeld, Former Defense Secretary, Dead At 88
By Jason Hall
June 30, 2021
Former United States Defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88.
"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," Rumsfeld's family said in a statement released to USA TODAY on Wednesday (June 30).
"History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country."
A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF— Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021
Rumsfeld served as Secretary of Defense under former President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 177 and again under former President George W. Bush from January 2001 to December 2006, becoming both the youngest and second-oldest individual to hold the title.
Rumsfeld had also served as White House Chief of Staff under Ford prior to being named Secretary of Defense and as an ambassador to NATO under both Ford and former President Richard Nixon.
Rumsfeld oversaw the Pentagon's response to the September 11 attacks and its initial attack on al-Qaida bases in Afghanistan during his stint as Secretary of Defense in the Bush administration.
In 2003, U.S. forces invaded Iraq to prevent dictator Saddam Hussein from launching attacks with weapons of mass destruction, though none were found.
This is a developing story and will be updated.