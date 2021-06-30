Ed Sheeran Brings "Bad Habits" To 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango
By Taylor Fields
July 1, 2021
Ed Sheeran returned to the iHeartRadio Wango Tango stage to perform his new music for fans, and all we can say is — we missed him!
Sheeran, who first played the pop music festival back in 2014, kicked off the entire show with his 2017 hit "Shape Of You," followed by the romantic "Thinking Out Loud" from his x (multiply) album.
Next up, Ed the UK singer/songwriter performed "Visiting Hours," the song he debuted earlier this year in March during a televised memorial for Australian music mogul Michael Gudinski, who passed away. In the song, Sheeran sings, "I wish that heaven/ Had visiting hours/ So I could just swing by/ And ask your advice/ What would you do in my situation?/ I haven't a clue how I'd even raise them/ What would you do?/ 'Cause you always do what's right."
Then, to close out his 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango performance, Ed performed his brand new recently-released single "Bad Habits."
"Bad Habits" is the first taste of Sheeran's upcoming new album, and he has said of the song, and music video in which he is a vampire, "Feels great to be back with my new single. I wanted the video for 'Bad Habits' to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires. It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights (that wasn't so fun). Enjoy x."
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest on June 30, the 2021 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango featured all-new performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, as well as took a look back on previous iconic Wango Tango performances from stars including Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and more.