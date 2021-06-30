Ed Sheeran Brings "Bad Habits" To 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Ed Sheeran returned to the iHeartRadio Wango Tango stage to perform his new music for fans, and all we can say is — we missed him!

Sheeran, who first played the pop music festival back in 2014, kicked off the entire show with his 2017 hit "Shape Of You," followed by the romantic "Thinking Out Loud" from his x (multiply) album.

Next up, Ed the UK singer/songwriter performed "Visiting Hours," the song he debuted earlier this year in March during a televised memorial for Australian music mogul Michael Gudinski, who passed away. In the song, Sheeran sings, "I wish that heaven/ Had visiting hours/ So I could just swing by/ And ask your advice/ What would you do in my situation?/ I haven't a clue how I'd even raise them/ What would you do?/ 'Cause you always do what's right."

Then, to close out his 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango performance, Ed performed his brand new recently-released single "Bad Habits."