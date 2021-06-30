Florida Man Tries To Steal Helicopter After Crashing Through Airport Gate

A Florida man is facing numerous charges following a wild crime spree on Tuesday (June 29). Authorities said that it all started just after 8 a.m. when Brandon Marti, 31, was involved in a two-car accident.

Marti fled the scene of the accident on foot and broke into a nearby home. He stole their car keys and sped away. He drove for about a mile before crashing through the gate at Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

After ramming the gate, the car was inoperable, so Marti got out and started running towards a parked helicopter. He was confronted by a security guard who stopped him from taking the helicopter. Instead of flying away Marti, managed to steal a truck and was able to drive away from the airport.

Osceola County deputies tracked Marti down and took him into custody after he crashed the truck. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

When Marti is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Osceola County Jail, where he will be booked on at least 11 charges, including carjacking, burglary, battery, and assault on an officer.