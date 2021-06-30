Feedback

Florida Man Tries To Steal Helicopter After Crashing Through Airport Gate

By Bill Galluccio

June 30, 2021

Brandon Marti, 31
Photo: Kissimmee Police Department

A Florida man is facing numerous charges following a wild crime spree on Tuesday (June 29). Authorities said that it all started just after 8 a.m. when Brandon Marti, 31, was involved in a two-car accident.

Marti fled the scene of the accident on foot and broke into a nearby home. He stole their car keys and sped away. He drove for about a mile before crashing through the gate at Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

After ramming the gate, the car was inoperable, so Marti got out and started running towards a parked helicopter. He was confronted by a security guard who stopped him from taking the helicopter. Instead of flying away Marti, managed to steal a truck and was able to drive away from the airport.

Osceola County deputies tracked Marti down and took him into custody after he crashed the truck. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

When Marti is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Osceola County Jail, where he will be booked on at least 11 charges, including carjacking, burglary, battery, and assault on an officer.

Chat About Florida Man Tries To Steal Helicopter After Crashing Through Airport Gate

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.