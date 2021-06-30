Justin Bieber Strips Back "Peaches" During 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Justin Bieber helped officially kick off summer during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango by closing out the show.

Treating fans to performances of songs from his newest album, Justice, Bieber kicked things off by performing a stripped back version of his Daniel Caesar and Giveon collaboration, "Peaches." Taking to a keyboard, Justin performed his catchy single with just the instrument and his voice, before picking it up and launching into the full version of the song.

Justin also performed a few other songs from Justice, including "Hold On," "Love You Different," and closed his 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango performance with "Somebody," while also showcasing some choreography as he was joined by backup dancers.