Justin Bieber Strips Back "Peaches" During 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango
By Taylor Fields
July 1, 2021
Justin Bieber helped officially kick off summer during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango by closing out the show.
Treating fans to performances of songs from his newest album, Justice, Bieber kicked things off by performing a stripped back version of his Daniel Caesar and Giveon collaboration, "Peaches." Taking to a keyboard, Justin performed his catchy single with just the instrument and his voice, before picking it up and launching into the full version of the song.
Justin also performed a few other songs from Justice, including "Hold On," "Love You Different," and closed his 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango performance with "Somebody," while also showcasing some choreography as he was joined by backup dancers.
Justice is Justin's sixth full-length album, following 2020's Changes. The new album showcases 16 songs, including previously-released tracks like "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper, "Lonely" with Benny Blanco, "Anyone," and "Hold On," in addition to guest appearances from artists like Khalid, the Kid Laroi, Burna Boy, Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and Beam.
In announcing the album, Bieber shared a heartfelt note explaining the inspiration for the songs on Justice, sharing, "In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone."
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest on June 30, the 2021 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango featured all-new performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, as well as took a look back on previous iconic Wango Tango performances from stars including Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Jason Derulo, Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and more.