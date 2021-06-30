According to a new report from Us Weekly, Kate Middleton is attempting to mend bridges with her estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly wants to end the rift between her family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's family.

“Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” an insider told the outlet. “The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.”

Unfortunately for Kate and Meghan, they were never able to forge a close bond due to the ongoing feud between their husbands. Now that Meghan lives in the United States, it's even harder for them to find common ground.

“They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William,” another source explained. “Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”

With Harry and William set to reunite for the Princess Diana statue unveiling on Thursday (July 1), royal historian Robert Lacey claims Harry is prepared to reconcile with his brother. William, however, is not interested in making up. According to Lacey, Harry is "prepared to acknowledge the role that just sheer temper played at unfortunate moments—notably in the so-called blindsiding early in 2020." Though Harry still has reason to be upset with his brother, as well as other members of the Royal Family, he is "actually is prepared to admit, in a way that William doesn't seem to be, the fact that both of them are irascible, both of them are short-tempered, both of them are Spencers [Princess Diana's maiden name] if you like."