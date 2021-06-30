Feedback

Man Accuses His Date Of Stealing $1 Million Worth Of Jewelry While He Slept

By Kelly Fisher

June 30, 2021

US Paper Money Flying out of Man's Hand
Photo: Getty Images

Atlanta Police Department investigators got involved after a man’s date cost him $1 million.

The man told police that it was the first time he’d met the woman. He’s accusing her of swindling $1 million worth of jewelry.

The couple spent several hours together and ended up at a hotel, where a security camera captured footage of the man wearing the jewelry. The man fell asleep in the hotel room and heard the shower running when he woke up, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

"He assumed his date was taking a shower," Sgt. Jarius Daugherty explained to the station, "but he looked over to see the safe open and all of his property gone." 

The woman he dated was gone, too.

Authorities say anyone with information about the woman should contact the Atlanta Police Department.

