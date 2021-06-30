Nebraska Man Won $10K Because He Loves Mayonnaise So Much

You might have your favorite go-to comfort foods and condiments, but the foods you love probably don't make you $10,000 richer.

That’s what happened for Nicholas Walker, 21, a Nebraska man whose love for mayonnaise earned him $10,000.

Walker, of Bellevue, threw his hat in the ring to compete against other mayonnaise-lovers across the nation in Kraft’s “Mayodorsement” contest.

To try to win, participants had to “follow @RealKraftMayo and post a video about your mayo love (or a sonnet, or a song, or a recipe – you get it) on Instagram or Twitter using #KraftMayodorsement #Contest,” Kraft explained of its "Mayodorsement" contest.

Walker collaborated with two friends skilled at making music to help create the rap song “Dripping With the Mayo” for his "Mayodorsement" contest entry, Walker explained to the Omaha World-Herald.

Kraft narrowed down eight finalists, and it turns out, Walker stood out among many. Voters deemed “Dripping With the Mayo” the ultimate winner.

Now, the mayo-inspired rap is available for streaming, the World-Herald notes.

Billboards, including in Bellevue, display a huge image of Walker holding a jar of Mayo. They read: “Hundreds entered. But one person’s mayo love rose to the top. Welcome to the KRAFT Mayo family.”