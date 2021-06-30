Popular '90s Country Stars Team Up For Performance At Tennessee State Fair

As the state prepares to host its first fair since 2019, more musicians are signing up to perform at the first Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair. On Wednesday (June 30), the fair announced that a new group is set to take the stage, and it features several artists popular among fans of 1990s country music.

The Frontmen of County is comprised of three musicians who many in Tennessee have grown up listening to, FOX 17 reports: Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar. In total, the trio has collectively sold more than 30 million albums.

"The Frontmen deliver a high-energy show packed with fan favorites from their three award-winning and critically-acclaimed careers," the news outlet reports. "They deliver a truly one-of-a-kind concert that you will want to experience live and in person."

The trio will take the stage August 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The fair will be held August 12-21 in at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center and Fairgrounds in Lebanon. This will be the first time the Tennessee State Fair will be held outside its longtime Nashville venue as it joins forces with the popular Wilson County Fair.