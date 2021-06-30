Prince Harry Is Prepared To Reconcile With Prince William, Expert Says

Prince William and Prince Harry are set to reunite this week to unveil a statue they commissioned of their late mother, Princess Diana. The brothers have been at odds for quite some time now, however, royal historian Robert Lacey reports Prince Harry is prepared to reconcile with Prince William.

Despite the Duke of Sussex's willingness to forgive and forget, Lacey says neither Prince William nor Meghan Markle are ready to move past their issues just yet. "What's interesting is that on one side we've got William who doesn't seem prepared to concede anything and on the other side friends have told me that Harry wouldn't mind reconciling and then it's Meghan who is sticking to her guns on this issue," Lacey told Newsweek.

"It should surely be possible for both sides to say the past is in the past," the author of Battle of Brothers continued. "It's very regrettable that Meghan doesn't withdraw just a little. Why can't she say it was the pressure? 'I was getting used to this incredibly complicated system, I was just pregnant, I couldn't sleep. I was wandering about all night firing off emails. Perhaps in retrospect, I went over the top about it.'"

While William and Meghan aren't ready to concede anything in the royal rift just yet, Lacey says Harry is "prepared to acknowledge the role that just sheer temper played at unfortunate moments—notably in the so-called blindsiding early in 2020." Though Harry still has reason to be upset with his brother, as well as other members of the Royal Family, he is "actually is prepared to admit, in a way that William doesn't seem to be, the fact that both of them are irascible, both of them are short-tempered, both of them are Spencers [Princess Diana's maiden name] if you like."

With Harry and Meghan's move across the Atlantic, Lacey believes there "must be a way of playing it down surely and just moving forward... it's not as if Meghan's employing any royal staff anymore, she's living in a different country. It's not a live issue so it would be good, it seems to me, if she could find a way of putting it to bed."

Unfortunately for Harry, Lacey says William and his wife, Kate Middleton, may take any concessions as vindication of their dislike of Meghan. "We know now that William had his doubts from a very early stage about at least whether Meghan would fit into the system, whether Meghan had the right personality for the system and the situation and that's the sort of thing he would have discussed with Kate and she endorsed it," Lacey explained.

"Kate shared his doubts and question mark from the beginning," he continued. "Events would seem to have born them out. Meghan wasn't the right sort of person to fit into the protocols of the British royal family. There's a very fair case to say why should she? She's a self-made woman and why should she put up with it all?"

William and Harry will come together for the statue unveiling ceremony on Thursday (July 1). They will not be joined by their wives.