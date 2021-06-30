Prosecutor Wants A Grand Jury To Investigate Miami Condo Collapse

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said that she is planning to convene a grand jury to investigate last week's partial collapse of Champlain Towers South near Miami Beach.

"My office has a long tradition of presenting more than just criminal cases to the Grand Jury," Rundle said in a statement. "Our Grand Juries have also served as a cross-section of the community to evaluate matters of health and public safety."

"I plan to request that our Grand Jury look at what steps we can take to safeguard our residents without jeopardizing any scientific, public safety, or potential criminal investigations," the statement continued.

Rundle has visited the site numerous times and also sent a team of victim specialists and prosecutors to help interview residents. Many residents have described troubling warning signs about the structural integrity of the building, dating back several years.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the collapse and cautioned the investigation could take a long time to complete.

Rundle did not say when she will convene the grand jury but vowed that it would not impact the investigation.

"It is painstaking and complicated work," Rundle said. "I will not do anything to jeopardize their investigative findings. However, this is a matter of extreme public importance, and as the state attorney elected to keep this community safe, I will not wait."

At least 12 people have died, and 149 remain unaccounted for as around 200 rescue workers continue to dig through the rubble, hoping to find survivors.