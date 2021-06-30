Texas Father Shoots Man Who Was Peeping Into 10-Year-Old Daughter's Window

A Texas father shot a man who was allegedly peeping into the window of his ten-year-old daughter. The young girl woke up in the middle of the night and saw the man, who was not identified, pleasuring himself as he stared at her through the window.

The girl's parents grabbed their guns and rushed outside to confront the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated. They ordered him to get on the ground until the police arrived. Instead, he apologized and fled across the street to a gas station.

The girl's parents followed the man to the gas station, where he got into a physical confrontation with the girl's mother. During the altercation, he managed to wrestle away her gun and pointed it at her. Fearing that the man was going to shoot his wife, the father opened fire, striking the suspect three times.

The suspected peeping Tom was rushed to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities did not say if the father was going to face charges and have referred the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The father told KTRK that his daughter had previously complained that somebody was watching her, but this was the first time they caught the suspect in the act.