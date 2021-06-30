The Weeknd To Star In & Co-Write New HBO Series With 'Euphoria' Creator

The Weeknd is heading to HBO for new series called The Idol.

On Tuesday (June 29), Variety reported that the chart-topper will star in and co-write a cult drama for the network, which will follow a popular female pop star who begins a romance with an L.A. club owner, who doubles as the leader of a secret cult. Abel will also executive produce The Idol, alongside his creative producer and renowned L.A. nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Meanwhile, Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner, while joining Mary Laws will join the team of co-writers and co-executive producers.

The Weeknd confirmed the news via Twitter by sharing the Variety article, alongside the title of the show and mentioning the network. The entertainer knows a bit about the workings of Hollywood. In May 2020, he wrote and starred in an episode of TBS' animated series, American Dad. Fans also saw him play himself in the 2019 film, Uncut Gems, and voice several characters on Adult Swim's animated series, Robot Chicken.

On the music front, you can catch Abel on Doja Cat's latest single, "You Right," off her guest-heavy new album, Planet Her.