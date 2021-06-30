This Is The Most Hated Food In Kentucky

Is there a food that absolutely turns your stomach?

Zippia conducted a study to determine which foods each state hates the most. To determine the list, they examined "Google Search Trends to find which of the hate-able foods each state searches the least."

Taste is subjective and a delicacy to one person can be disgusting to another. But Zippia found that most states generally dislike the same things.

The most disliked food in Kentucky is eggplant.

Kentuckians aren't alone. Eggplant is the most hated food in Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

The most hated food in America is olives, with 13 states hating them. Anchovies were also among the most hated, being the least favorite of 12 states.

Beets, bologna, and turkey bacon were all hated by four states.

None of the states hate the typical "gross" foods often portrayed in television shows and movies, such as tuna, broccoli, liver, cottage cheese, tomatoes, and peas.

