Biz Markie’s Manager Denies Reports Of Rapper’s Death

By Lauren Crawford

July 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Biz Markie is still alive.

After reports of the legendary rapper's death began spreading online, Biz's manager, Jenni Izumi, released a statement to NBC News, refuting the claims.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” read the statement. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

As noted by NBC News, it's unclear why the 57-year-old rapper is under medical care and the specifics of his current condition have not been shared.

In July 2020, Biz was reportedly hospitalized for weeks due to complications with Type II Diabetes. The rapper was diagnosed with diabetes in 2010 and opened up about his diagnosis in 2013 after losing 140 pounds.

“I walk. I do the treadmill, I walk around the mall,” he said at the time. “I do a little crunches with my stomach, not that much. Just enough to get the engine going cha-cha-cha-cha-cha-cha! Vroooommmmm.”

The Harlem rapper, born Marcel Theo Hall, is known for his hits like "Just a Friend," and appearing in Men in Black II.

