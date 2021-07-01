Feedback

Brantley Gilbert Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife Amber

By Hayden Brooks

July 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Brantley Gilbert has been a married man for six years and he's all too proud of what he and his wife, Amber Cochran Gilbert, have accomplished.

Earlier this week, the country singer, 36, took to Instagram to share a selfie, alongside his wife, celebrating their six-year milestone. "6 years of marriage and two beautiful babies later…. Happy anniversary @ambercochrangilbert…. I love you," he captioned the shot. After announcing their engagement in October 2014, the two wed in June 2015 and share a son, Barrett Hardy-Clay, 3, and daughter, Braylen Hendrix, 1.

While Gilbert hasn't revealed too many details of his personal life, his role as a father has seeped into his music and inspired the track, "Man That Hung the Moon,” which appeared on his 2019 album, Fire & Brimstone.

"We had just found out Amber was pregnant with Barrett when I wrote the song originally — we couldn't even tell family yet as it was so early along in the pregnancy — yet I couldn't keep that excitement bottled up," the singer explained to PEOPLE in 2019. "I had to do something as all these emotions were hitting me at once. I wrote 'Man That Hung the Moon' on the bus heading home thinking how life was about to change in the most incredible ways."

Brantley Gilbert

