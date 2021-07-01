Can You Guess The Richest Town In Utah?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which city in Utah was named the richest?

According to the report, the wealthiest city in Utah is Highland City.

Here are some Highland City statistics:

Median household income: $139,453 (103% more than U.S. median income)

Households earning over $200,000: 1,030 (23.4% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $39,359 (male: $117,730; female: $44,950)

Civilian population with health insurance: 95.9%

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Families with income below poverty level: 2.2%

Here is what Stacker also had to say about Highland City:

"Highland City, Utah, is a highly educated community just outside of Salt Lake City. In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau,98% of the community has graduated high school, and 61% has earned a bachelor’s degree or higher. The highest paying job in Highland City, according to Data USA, are information; utilities; and professional, scientific and technical services."

