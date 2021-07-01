Feedback

COVID Cases Increase By 10% Due To 'Hypertransmissible' Delta Variant

By Bill Galluccio

July 1, 2021

British Military Aid Vaccination Bus In Attempt To Halt The Spread Of The Delta Coronavirus Variant
Photo: Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said that the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by ten percent over the past week. The recent uptick in new cases is due to the "hypertransmissible" Delta variant, which now accounts for 25% of all new cases and has been identified in all 50 states.

While the number of cases climbed to the seven-day average of 12,600, the number of hospitalizations was down by 1%. Walensky said the rise in cases underscores the necessity to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent further spread.

"Looking across the country, we have made incredible progress," Walensky said during a press briefing. "However, looking state by state and county by country, it is clear communities where people remain unvaccinated are communities that are vulnerable. I expect that in the coming weeks, the [Delta] variant will eclipse the Alpha variant."

"It is clear that communities, where people remain unvaccinated, are communities that remain vulnerable," she added.

As of Thursday (July 1), 155,884,601 people in the United States were fully vaccinated, representing 47% of the total population. The United States is not going hit President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of the country by July 4th.

