Green Day's Mike Dirnt Teases 'New Music And Unknown Adventures'

Green Day's Mike Dirnt has hinted that new music from the band might be out soon.

After dropping "Here Comes the Shock" and "Pollyanna" in the last few months, Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool seem to be readying some new tunes, as per Dirnt's installment of the Morning Roast interview series. Asked what he had coming up in the near future, he offered a vague but telling answer, "New music… and unknown adventures."

As for where he finds inspiration as we venture out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bassist said, "Individual expression, anything from music, and architecture, to cooking or gardening. I’m inspired by people with a unique take on life and the things they do."

Meanwhile, Armstrong jumped in during the Q&A session, admitting that he finds that "inspiration comes in all forms." “It could be hearing a new song, it could be going surfing, it could be hanging out with my dogs," he explained during the interview. "I could just be hanging out with my friends and playing music together. Inspiration is sort of overrated. I’d prefer to work. When you work with music and art, you usually come up with something you love. And that’s what inspires you to keep doing what you love."