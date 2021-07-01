Keith Urban Reveals His Retirement Plans

During a recent interview, Keith Urban opened up about his retirement plans. As it turns out, he doesn't really have any.

"I will [retire] after Mick Jagger does," Urban joked when asked if he has plans to slow down his country music career anytime soon. For those who may not know, the Rolling Stones frontman is still touring and performing at 77-years-old. Urban then added that is probably "never gonna happen."

"I always think of retiring being about a factory job or a desk job or something that’s not your passion necessarily," Urban went on to say. "I play music because that’s what I do. I love making music, and if I weren’t doing it in the gigs that I’m doing it, I would be doing it in little clubs somewhere, or I’d be doing it at someone’s barbecue, or the weekends somewhere, it's just what I do. So I would never retire."

At just 53-years-old, too, Urban said he has a ways to go before he catches up to Jagger's prolific career. "Plus, Jagger is what, 75? I think we have some tours ahead of us," he said.

Urban definitely isn't slowing down anytime soon. He just released The Speed of Now Part 1 last year, as well as signed on to return to his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in September.