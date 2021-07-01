This is quite a look.

On Wednesday (June 30), Kristen Bell took to Instagram Stories to share her first experience with cryotherapy. According to WebMD, cryotherapy is the process of exposing your body to subzero temperatures to relieve arthritis, asthma, and anxiety, and give you more youthful-looking skin. Despite its growing popularity, cryotherapy is not yet FDA-approved.

For her first cryotherapy session, the Frozen actress donned a bright purple bikini, mittens, knee-high socks, and a sweatband. Over a series of videos, filmed by her husband Dax Shepard, posted to her Instagram Stories, Bell wrote "only here for the health benefits."