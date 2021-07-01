Feedback

Kristen Bell Rocks A Bikini & Mittens For Cryotherapy

By Emily Lee

July 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

This is quite a look.

On Wednesday (June 30), Kristen Bell took to Instagram Stories to share her first experience with cryotherapy. According to WebMD, cryotherapy is the process of exposing your body to subzero temperatures to relieve arthritis, asthma, and anxiety, and give you more youthful-looking skin. Despite its growing popularity, cryotherapy is not yet FDA-approved.

For her first cryotherapy session, the Frozen actress donned a bright purple bikini, mittens, knee-high socks, and a sweatband. Over a series of videos, filmed by her husband Dax Shepard, posted to her Instagram Stories, Bell wrote "only here for the health benefits."

In the background of the video, Shepard can be heard joking around about his wife's ensemble. "You look like a Bond villain girl? One of the two," Shepard said. "Like, you're in Sweden skiing after James, but for some reason, you're in a bathing suit and wearing your mittens?"

"Typical babe in an action movie," Bell quipped in reply. "We don't need no armor."

After completing her first session in the cryo chamber. which was set at -169 degrees, Bell said: "I think I am ready to graduate to intermediate."

Chat About Kristen Bell Rocks A Bikini & Mittens For Cryotherapy

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.