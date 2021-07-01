Kristen Bell Rocks A Bikini & Mittens For Cryotherapy
By Emily Lee
July 1, 2021
This is quite a look.
On Wednesday (June 30), Kristen Bell took to Instagram Stories to share her first experience with cryotherapy. According to WebMD, cryotherapy is the process of exposing your body to subzero temperatures to relieve arthritis, asthma, and anxiety, and give you more youthful-looking skin. Despite its growing popularity, cryotherapy is not yet FDA-approved.
For her first cryotherapy session, the Frozen actress donned a bright purple bikini, mittens, knee-high socks, and a sweatband. Over a series of videos, filmed by her husband Dax Shepard, posted to her Instagram Stories, Bell wrote "only here for the health benefits."
In the background of the video, Shepard can be heard joking around about his wife's ensemble. "You look like a Bond villain girl? One of the two," Shepard said. "Like, you're in Sweden skiing after James, but for some reason, you're in a bathing suit and wearing your mittens?"
"Typical babe in an action movie," Bell quipped in reply. "We don't need no armor."
After completing her first session in the cryo chamber. which was set at -169 degrees, Bell said: "I think I am ready to graduate to intermediate."