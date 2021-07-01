Liz Cheney Picked As Lone Republican On January 6th Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney to a select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Cheney is currently the lone Republican on the committee.

"I'm honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee. Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814. That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power," Cheney said in a written statement.

The committee will be chaired by Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson and will include Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy, Jamie Raskin, and Elaine Luria.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can appoint five people to the committee but must consult with Pelosi, who can veto any of his selections. It is unclear if he will cooperate with the investigation and appoint any Republicans to the committee.

McCarthy said he was shocked that Cheney accepted Pelosi's appointment.

"It would seem to me since I didn't hear from her that maybe she's closer to (Pelosi) than us," McCarthy said.

McCarthy pushed back against an earlier report that he threatened to take away committee assignments from any Republican who joined the investigative committee but wouldn't rule out punishing Cheney for her decision.

"I don't know in history where someone would go get their committee assignments from the speaker and expect them to have them from the conference as well," he said.