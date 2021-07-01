Feedback

Meghan McCain To Leave 'The View' Amid Turmoil With Her Co-Stars

By Emily Lee

July 1, 2021

ABC's "The View" - Season 21
Photo: Getty Images

Meghan McCain is leaving The View, according to a new report from TMZ. The reason for her departure is the ongoing turmoil with her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

McCain reportedly feels it's "too hard" being the only conservative co-host on the talk show. TMZ's sources claim McCain now finds working on The View "too challenging, as she felt she was getting ganged up on every day."

The daughter of the late Senator John McCain will address her departure on Thursday's (July 1) show. It's believed she will remain until the end of July.

Though the decision to leave The View is reportedly McCain's own, she has previously opened up about feeling like she would be fired for her contentious relationships with her co-hosts. "I go in assuming I'm going to be fired every day," she said on Watch What Happens Live back in 2019. "Every single day. Yes, every day."

"It's more the tone we are [at] culturally — people get canceled so easily," McCain expanded. "And by the way, Joy has this same thing, because we are the most honest and raw. And we're always going to say something that is going to be too far one way. So I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not."

McCain first appeared on 'The View"' in 2008, however, she wasn't named co-host until September 2017.

