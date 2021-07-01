Nashville Woman Sues State For Banning Her 'Offensive' License Plate

A woman in Nashville is suing Tennessee officials after they labeled her vanity license plate as "offensive."

Leah Gilliam has had the same vanity tag for 10 years, but it wasn't until recently that officials with the Tennessee Department of Revenue sent a letter informing her that she'd have to pick a new plate because her current one was "deemed offensive," News Channel 5 reports.

So if the tag is considered offensive enough to ban, what does it say?

69PWNDU

According to Gilliam's attorney, Daniel A. Horowitz, the plate is intended to represent her interests in astronomy and gaming and is not an indicator of anything objectionable or distasteful.

"To celebrate her interests, she sought, received, and – for more than a decade – has harmlessly displayed the [vanity plate] on her car, which combines the year of the moon landing with a gaming term," he said.

Gilliam and Horowitz claim the plate honors when the U.S. landed on the moon in 1969 and pays tribute to her love of gaming with the slang term "pwned," meaning when one gamer defeats another, FOX 17 reports.