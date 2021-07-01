New Video Shows Water Pouring Into Parking Garage Moments Before Collapse

A new video recorded just minutes before Champlain Towers South collapsed shows water rushing into the parking garage. Adriana Sarmiento told ABC News that she and her husband were swimming in a pool at Bluegreen Vacations Solara Surfside Resort when they heard a loud noise.

They went out on the street to investigate and saw debris on the ground, and recorded a video showing a steady stream of water pouring into the parking garage. She said they tried to warn residents of the building about what they saw, but people weren't overly concerned.

The parking garage and pool were the subjects of a 2018 report by engineer Frank Morabito that warned the pool was leaking into the parking garage, weakening the contract slab, and corroding the internal rebar.

Several witnesses said that the pool deck collapsed before the rest of the building.

Allyn E. Kilsheimer, an engineer hired to investigate the collapse, said that it is possible the issue with the pool deck caused a catastrophic failure that caused the building to collapse.

"There is a possibility that part of the pool [area] came down first and then dragged the middle of the building with it, and that made that collapse," Kilsheimer told the Washington Post. "And then once the middle of the building collapsed number two, then the rest of the building didn't know how to stand up, and it fell down also number three."

As of Thursday (July 1), the number of people killed in the collapse rose to 18, and 140 people are still unaccounted for.