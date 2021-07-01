Pearl Jam, Green Day And More Will Be Part Of Funko's Popapalooza Rollout

Earlier this year, Funko announced they were immortalizing Green Day into their iconic vinyl figurines, and on Thursday (July 1), the brand shared a huge rollout plan called "Popapalooza" that included the trio, along with Pearl Jam, Twenty One Pilots, YUNGBLUD and more.

“It’s Funko’s festival of new music Pops! Check out what’s coming soon and follow along the fun with #Popapalooza,” they wrote in a press release to announce the event.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt are all receiving their own figurines, styled in their black and red American Idiot era. As for Pearl Jam, the band comes in a five-piece set and features the members in their '90s heyday (Eddie Vedder's rockin' long hair and his famous Tivoli t-shirt).

Twenty One Pilots' figurines show Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph decked out in their red Blurryface attire, while YUNGBLUD is dressed in the cupid outfit from his "Cotton Candy" music video.

Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, Korn's Jonathan Davis, John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne, and Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose are all also launching soon, as well as BTS, Boyz II Men, TLC and Notorious B.I.G. figurines.

Check out the full list of new Funko Pop! figurines here.