Prince Harry & Ed Sheeran Bonded Over Fatherhood At The WellChild Awards

Prince Harry gave Ed Sheeran bonded over fatherhood when they caught up at the 2021 WellChild Awards. While the Duke of Sussex is a dad of two after welcoming daughter Lilibet last month, Sheeran welcomed his first child, a daughter named Lyra, in 2020.

"Congratulations, a girl right?" Sheeran asked Harry, according to Hello! magazine. "We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You're still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?" Harry candidly answered his fellow girl dad's question, telling the singer that "two is definitely a juggle."