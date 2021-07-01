Prince Harry & Ed Sheeran Bonded Over Fatherhood At The WellChild Awards
By Emily Lee
July 1, 2021
Prince Harry gave Ed Sheeran bonded over fatherhood when they caught up at the 2021 WellChild Awards. While the Duke of Sussex is a dad of two after welcoming daughter Lilibet last month, Sheeran welcomed his first child, a daughter named Lyra, in 2020.
"Congratulations, a girl right?" Sheeran asked Harry, according to Hello! magazine. "We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You're still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?" Harry candidly answered his fellow girl dad's question, telling the singer that "two is definitely a juggle."
2021 WellChild Award winners met our Patron The Duke of Sussex and a host of celebrity guests, including @edsheeran @AmandaHolden @ronniewood @Aj11Ace & @AbbieQuinnen. They were also treated to a special performance from the brilliant @annemarie. pic.twitter.com/3JmxWScE2i— WellChild (@WellChild) June 30, 2021
Later on in the event, Harry opened up to another guest about life as a father of two. "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," he gushed.
While addressing all the attendees at once, Harry shared how welcoming Lili has made his connection WellChild even stronger. "Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild," he said.