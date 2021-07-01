Prince Harry & Prince William Reunite To Unveil Princess Diana Statue

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited on Thursday (July 1) to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. The brother unveiled the statue on what would've been the late royal's sixtieth birthday.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William and Harry said in a joint statement.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," the statement continues. The brothers also thanked "all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."