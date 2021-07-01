Feedback

Prince Harry & Prince William Reunite To Unveil Princess Diana Statue

By Emily Lee

July 1, 2021

BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIANA-STATUE
Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited on Thursday (July 1) to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace. The brother unveiled the statue on what would've been the late royal's sixtieth birthday.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William and Harry said in a joint statement.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," the statement continues. The brothers also thanked "all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

Diana, Princess Of Wales Statue Unveiling At Kensington Palace
Photo: Getty Images

Despite reports of ongoing friction between William and Harry, the brothers arrived in the Sunken Gardens together ahead of the ceremony. They were photographed smiling and chatting with each other as they walked in.

The princes then warmly greeted members of their mother's family, including her brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes, Baroness Fellowes.

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-DIANA-STATUE
Photo: Getty Images

William and Harry first announced their plans to erect a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace, where she raised them as young boys, back in 2017.

