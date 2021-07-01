Princess Diana's Brother Shares Rare Childhood Photo Of The Late Royal

Thursday (July 1) marks what would've been Princess Diana's 60th birthday. Those closest to her, including her sons and siblings, honored the late Princess of Wales in a variety of heartfelt ways, including unveiling a brand new statue of her likeness in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the first time since April to present the new statue to the world. "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William and Harry said in a joint statement.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," the statement continues. The brothers also thanked "all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

William and Harry were joined by members of their mother's family, including her brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes, Baroness Fellowes. in addition to attending the unveiling ceremony, Charles paid tribute to his older sister on social media by sharing a rare childhood photo of the late royal.

"Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales. 1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer's day, Diana's parents always remembered," Althorp House's caption reads. "She was born in Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Park House is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana's father, the 8th Earl Spencer."