Stop Riding The Friendly Dolphin Warns Texas Wildlife Experts

A friendly dolphin near North Padre Island, Texas, has made a splash with local beachgoers, but biologists are warning curious humans to leave the sea creature alone.

A lone dolphin has been attracting attention since it appeared in a canal near the island last year.

"Over the past year the public has become more and more interested in the animal—even showing up to swim with, ride, jump on, and pet the dolphin. They are sharing their experiences and interactions via social media, encouraging others to go out and interact with the animal as well," according to a statement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Biologists with NOAA warning people to keep their space because human interaction with the dolphin is doing more harm than good.

“These actions could be dangerous — even fatal — for the dolphin,” according to NOAA.

Wildlife experts say that interacting with the dolphin makes it more comfortable with humans and is more likely to approach things it associates with humans, like boats. NOAA warns that this increases the chance that the dolphin will get hit by a boat or tangled in fishing gear, which can be deadly.

Heading into the July 4th weekend, NOAA is reminding swimmers and boaters that touching, feeding, or interacting with a wild dolphin is against the law. Getting caught can lead to a $250 citation.