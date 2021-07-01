Viral Facebook Post Warns Texans About Weird Looking Worm

A viral Facebook post from a woman in Dallas warns readers about a very strange looking worm in Texas.

Debbie Meyers-Shock shared a photo of the hammerhead flatworm and warns people not to cut up the worms because they'll regrow.

The post has been shared more than 71,000 times, and a researcher at Sam Houston State University has received hundred of phone calls because of it.

Ashley Morgan-Olvera is the director of The Texas Invasive Species Institute and is an expert on this worm species. She told CBS DFW that she's received more than 300 reports about the flatworm since her information was included in the viral post.