Viral Facebook Post Warns Texans About Weird Looking Worm
By Anna Gallegos
July 1, 2021
A viral Facebook post from a woman in Dallas warns readers about a very strange looking worm in Texas.
Debbie Meyers-Shock shared a photo of the hammerhead flatworm and warns people not to cut up the worms because they'll regrow.
The post has been shared more than 71,000 times, and a researcher at Sam Houston State University has received hundred of phone calls because of it.
Ashley Morgan-Olvera is the director of The Texas Invasive Species Institute and is an expert on this worm species. She told CBS DFW that she's received more than 300 reports about the flatworm since her information was included in the viral post.
The post incorrectly states that it's the first time the flatworm has been seen in the area, but Morgan-Olvera told WFAA that the rest of the information is true.
The foot-long flatworms are from southeast Asia and likely came to the U.S. in the 80s and 90s on imported plants. They're mostly found in southeast Texas but have since spread to DFW and North Texas. The invasive species is also harmful to the ecosystem.
“Their main diet is earthworms, so that’s why they’re such a big threat. If you remove earthworms from our environment, our plants can’t break down soil like that so then everything will start to get choked off," said Morgan-Olvera.
She suggests putting the worms in a plastic bag with salt to kill them. Using a paper towel or glove is also recommended when picking them up. The worms produce a toxin that irritates skin and can make pets sick.