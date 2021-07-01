WATCH: Boston Dynamics Robots Show Off Dance Moves To BTS

Boston Dynamics has used some unique ways to show off its 'Spot' robots in motion, but this may take the cake.

A new video shared by the company shows several of its dog robots dancing to K-pop group BTS' hit song 'IONIQ: I'm On It,' CBS Boston reports.

Boston Dynamics, a Waltham-based engineering and robotic design company, initially showed off Spot's dance moves in 2018 and engineers have consistently shown the robots evolvement ever since.

In December, Boston Dynamics of its acrobatic robots dancing to the Motown classic 'Do You Love Me' by The Contours.

The video begins with one lone Atlas Boston Dynamics robot slowly moving along to the song's spoken introduction before dancing and shaking to the song and eventually being joined by another Atlas and Spot robot.