Why July 10th Matters in Rock History

In 1965, The Rolling Stones started a four-week run at number one on the singles chart with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” their first chart topper in the US.

In 1974, David Bowie played the first of five dates at The Tower Theater in Philadelphia, the recordings of which made up the David Live album released later that year.

In 1968, Eric Clapton announced that Cream would break up when they completed the tour they were on.

In 1994, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian married Debbie Leavitt in Huntington Beach, California. They’d divorce seven years later.

In 2007, The Smashing Pumpkins released their seventh album, Zeitgeist, their first record since reuniting in 2005, five years after disbanding.

In 1997, Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde married Lucho Brieva, an artist from Colombia who was 14 years her junior. They divorced five years later.

And in 2012, legendary guitarist Slash got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

