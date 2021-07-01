Why July 11th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2014, drummer and producer Tommy Ramone of The Ramones died at age 65 from cancer.

In 1975, Fleetwood Mac released their second self-titled record. It was the first album featuring the songwriting couple Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

In 1982, Phil Collen, the guitarist from the glam rock band Girl, joined Def Leppard, replacing Pete Willis, who was fired for drinking too much.

In 1999, Limp Bizkit started a three-week run at number one on the Billboard 200 with their first ever US chart topper, Significant Other.

In 2000, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was the first witness to testify at a Senate hearing over copyright law issues concerning free sharing of music files on websites like Napster and MP3.com.

In 1987, Heart had the number one song in the country with their ballad, “Alone.”

And in 1990, Steven Adler was fired from Guns N’ Roses because of his drug use. He was replaced by Matt Sorum, who was previously in The Cult.

