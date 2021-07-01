Why July 7th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986, David Lee Roth released his first solo album, Eat ‘Em and Smile.

In 1980, Led Zeppelin played their last-ever concert. It took place in West Berlin at the conclusion of their European tour and ended with a 17-minute version of “Whole Lotta Love.”

In 2006, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger “Syd” Barrett died in Cambridge, England at the age of 60 from complications of diabetes.

In 2000, Metallica singer James Hetfield aggravated a chronic back injury causing him to sit out three shows. The band still played with bassist Jason Newsted handling some of the vocals, but the group also got help from Kid Rock, Korn’s Jonathan Davis and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian and Daron Malakian.

In 1984, Bruce Springsteen started a four-week run at number one on the album chart with Born in the USA.

And in 2007, the Live Earth concerts took place around the world to raise awareness about environmental issues. Shows were held in New Jersey, Rio de Janeiro, London, Hamburg, Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai and elsewhere and saw performances from The Police, Genesis, Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Spinal Tap, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Smashing Pumpkins, Metallica, Beastie Boys and many others.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

