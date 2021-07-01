Why July 8th Matters in Rock History

It’s July 8th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1958, the first gold record album was presented by the Recording Industry Association of America. It went to the soundtrack to film adaptation of Oklahoma! for sales over one-million dollars.

In 1967, The Monkees began a 29-date tour with The Jimi Hendrix Experience opening. Jimi was dropped after six shows because his act wasn’t suitable for The Monkees’ teen audience.

In 2003, upon the release of the 2003 UN Human Development report, U2 singer Bono said he was “about to bang a lot of dustbin lids” if the problem of global poverty was not addressed soon. Two years later, he would join Bob Geldof in promoting Live 8, ten-worldwide concerts to bring attention to third-world poverty during the G-8 summit.

In 2003, David Lee Roth released his sixth solo album, Diamond Dave, which featured mostly covers, including versions of songs by The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, The Beatles and others.

