10-Year-Old Girl Survives Family Massacre By Playing Dead

A ten-year-old girl from Texas managed to survive after a shooter killed her mother, father, and younger sister by playing dead. The girl said that the suspect knocked on the door, and her mother told him he had the wrong address. The armed man forced his way into the apartment and shot the young girl in the arm.

She pretended to be dead and watched as the gunman reportedly lined the family members on the couch and shot them in the head.

After the masked shooter left the house, the young girl FaceTimed her grandmother.

"She FaceTimed her grandmother... showed her everything," Tamera Denton told KTRK. "Then her [grandmother] called 911."

"She said, 'Granny, someone came in and shot me, my mom, my dad, and my sister, and they dead,'' Angela Ervin told the news station. "She was in the house for about 15 minutes with the bodies until we got here.'"

The family's eight-year-old son was staying with his uncle and their one-year-old child, who was in the home, was unharmed. The young girl was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities in Houston do not have any suspects in the case and are reviewing surveillance camera footage for any clues about their identity.

"This is a very, very tragic scene. We're sending out prayers to the family," Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said. "This was a very difficult scene not only for us, the officers, but the family as well. So we're sending out prayers and hopes that anybody has any information."