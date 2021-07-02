Brent Faiyaz, Drake & The Neptunes Team Up For 'Wasting Time'

Brent Faiyaz has recruited Drake for his latest offering.

On Thursday (July 1), the R&B singer dropped "Wasting Time," a breezy cut produced by The Neptunes' Chad Hugo and Pharrell, where the two stars pivot their attention to the women in their lives atop a spacey beat. While they understand busy schedules, the two are eager to spend as much time with their ladies. “If you're gonna waste your time/ Then waste your time with me/ You can have all the space/ More than you need/ It's no pressure, girl/ If you got time to waste (Waste)/ Waste it with me,” Faiyaz croons on the hook.

Towards the end of the cut, Drizzy pops in for a verse, where he makes reference to Netflix's The Queen’s Gambit. "New piece around my neck is chess games, 'cause shawty stay with calculated moves like Beth Harmon," he spits. "Wasting Time" follows the release of "Show U Off," which dropped in March in honor of Women’s History Month.

Meanwhile, the cover art to the new track pays homage to Pharrell’s 2006 In My Mind LP through illustrated versions of Faiyaz and Drizzy with the same styling and font as Skateboard P's release. The new cut is expected to appear on Faiyaz’s upcoming Make It Out Alive.