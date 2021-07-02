Can You Guess The Richest Town In Indiana?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you - beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which Indiana city was named the richest?

It's Meridian Hills.

Median household income: $186,750 172% more than U.S. median income

48.6% of households make more than $200,000

Median earnings for workers: $85,577 Men: $151,823; Women: $87,500

Unemployment rate: 2.5%



Stacker also said:

A residential enclave just outside Indianapolis, Meridian Hills was founded in the 1920s as a bucolic suburb for the wealthy. According to Data USA, the biggest industries in Meridian Hills are health care, professional, scientific and technical services, and educational services. However the highest-paying industries in the community are real estate, finance, and insurance.



