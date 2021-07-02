G Herbo Drops New Album '25' F/T Polo G, 21 Savage & More

G Herbo has returned with a follow-up to his critically acclaimed album PTSD.

On Friday (July 2), the Chicago rapper dropped 25, featuring Polo G, 21 Savage, Gunna and more. The 19-track LP is an honest account of Herbo's 25 years of life and a message of gratitude for him still being here despite his hardships.

Given that the project is a testament to his resiliency and his enduring legacy, Herbo also enlisted his three-year-old son, Yosohn, as a featured artist on the project.

Ahead of the album's release, Herbo dropped a 58-second album trailer in which he spoke about overcoming some of his biggest challenges.

"I never seen myself going this far in life. I always wanted to be somebody since I was a kid," he began in the clip. "I seen death too many times. I've been shot; been to jail; I done been broke. And I took everything that came with this street sh*t — all the killing, the fear, overcoming the fear. Now I'm 25, I feel like I'm at the top of my game."