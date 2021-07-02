G Herbo Drops New Album '25' F/T Polo G, 21 Savage & More
By Lauren Crawford
July 2, 2021
G Herbo has returned with a follow-up to his critically acclaimed album PTSD.
On Friday (July 2), the Chicago rapper dropped 25, featuring Polo G, 21 Savage, Gunna and more. The 19-track LP is an honest account of Herbo's 25 years of life and a message of gratitude for him still being here despite his hardships.
Given that the project is a testament to his resiliency and his enduring legacy, Herbo also enlisted his three-year-old son, Yosohn, as a featured artist on the project.
Ahead of the album's release, Herbo dropped a 58-second album trailer in which he spoke about overcoming some of his biggest challenges.
"I never seen myself going this far in life. I always wanted to be somebody since I was a kid," he began in the clip. "I seen death too many times. I've been shot; been to jail; I done been broke. And I took everything that came with this street sh*t — all the killing, the fear, overcoming the fear. Now I'm 25, I feel like I'm at the top of my game."
In an interview with Complex, the 25-year-old rapper opened up about how the LP is different from his equally as vulnerable 2020 project, PTSD.
“I feel like 25 is different [from PTSD] in a way,” he shared. “PTSD, mental health, that’s me. That’s going to always be something that’s true to me because of the importance of mental health. But I’ve grown as an artist, just lyrically and mentally. Where I am [now] is not what PTSD was. I’m in a different head space. [This album] is me telling the story of where I am now and where I come from turning 25 years old. I feel like all my music is a reflection of me, but I want it to be different. As much as I mature, I want my music to mature.”