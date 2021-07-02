Midland Releases New Song 'Sunrise Tells The Story,' With More On The Way
By Kelly Fisher
July 2, 2021
Midland just released a new song, and more new music is on the way later this month.
The trio teased their upcoming five-track collection by releasing one of the songs, “Sunrise Tells The Story.”
They announced the upcoming release of their latest song on Twitter, saying:
“Sunrise Tells The Story is out now y'all. This is the first song off our 5 track collection titled, The Last Resort.”
The Last Resort EP is slated to release on July 16.
The rest of the songs on the EP include, according to Taste of Country: "Take Her Off Your Hands," "Two to Two Step," "And Then Some" and "Adios Cowboy."
Sunrise Tells The Story is out now y'all. This is the first song off our 5 track collection titled, The Last Resort. Listen to Sunrise Tells the Story and pre-order #TheLastResort here: https://t.co/UDeKKLRFSB 🍹 pic.twitter.com/bWY4I8aaHD— Midland (@MidlandOfficial) July 2, 2021
The band from Dripping Springs, Texas, includes lead singer Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist and singer Jess Carson, and bass player and singer Cameron Duddy.
The debut song “Drinkin’ Problem,” which was part of Midland’s On The Rocks album in 2017, earned the band their first GRAMMY nominations for Best Country song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, according to Midland. From there, the group earned the New Vocal Group of the Year title at the ACM Awards in 2018, with a nomination in the Group of the Year category in 2020.
Listen to Midland’s latest song here: