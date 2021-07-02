Midland Releases New Song 'Sunrise Tells The Story,' With More On The Way

Midland just released a new song, and more new music is on the way later this month.

The trio teased their upcoming five-track collection by releasing one of the songs, “Sunrise Tells The Story.”

They announced the upcoming release of their latest song on Twitter, saying:

“Sunrise Tells The Story is out now y'all. This is the first song off our 5 track collection titled, The Last Resort.”

The Last Resort EP is slated to release on July 16.

The rest of the songs on the EP include, according to Taste of Country: "Take Her Off Your Hands," "Two to Two Step," "And Then Some" and "Adios Cowboy."