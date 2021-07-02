Post Malone Is Celebrating The Return Of Nightlife With Latest Partnership

Post Malone is on a mission to help bring back nightlife.

For his latest team-up with Jägermeister, the chart-topper is backing a fully integrated global campaign dedicated to giving back to the local business and communities that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-channel initiative will "feature exclusive content and intimate conversations meant to drive global awareness," as well as a short film titled Night Lights, which was directed by Zachary Heinzerling and see Post reflect on the moments and interactions he missed most during the lockdown. In addition to the film, he’ll participate in a virtual meet and greet with fans via a Meister Drop in on Jägermeister's #SAVETHENIGHT platform.

In a statement for the partnership, Post made his intent clear, saying, "So many awesome fans and artists have stepped up to support venues and communities that have been struggling. I'm excited to join the party with Jägermeister and celebrate music and nightlife across the world."

Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer Mast-Jägermeister US, shared his excitement for the partnership, citing Post's passion for the community as a driving force. "We are thrilled to partner with Post Malone on our shared #SAVETHENIGHT mission - to create the best and most memorable nights now and in the future," he said. "Post's dedication to paying tribute to the people who make nightlife possible is a testament to his passion and commitment to our community. We are so proud to partner with him to help make this vision a reality around the world."