Royal Recap: William & Harry Reunite For Diana's Birthday & More
By Emily Lee
July 2, 2021
It was quite a busy week for the Royal Family. Not only did Prince George make a rare public appearance with his parents this week, Prince William and Prince Harry also reunited to unveil a statue in honor of Princess Diana. If you missed the biggest headlines coming out of the Palace this week, don't worry—a quick scroll will have you caught up on all things royal.
Prince Harry surprised the Diana Award honorees with a heartfelt speech.
The Duke of Sussex made a surprise video appearance during a recent ceremony honoring young people receiving Diana Awards for their humanitarian work. The Diana Award is the only charity that carries Princess Diana's name.
"Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world," Harry told the recipients. "She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion."
He told the group that he's "truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change-making and the vital role that you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism."
The Duke of Sussex then spoke with the group about the upcoming Princess Diana statue unveiling, which will also help honor the late royal's legacy of change-making. "Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum's 60th birthday," Harry shared. "She would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."
Because of the humanitarian efforts made by young people, Harry says he and his wife, Meghan Markle, "fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all."
Kristen Stewart opened up about how portraying Princess Diana in 'Spencer' deeply affected her.
That sapphire.— NEON (@neonrated) March 25, 2021
Kristen Stewart in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER.
Coming this fall. pic.twitter.com/NdYm3EMhOc
Kristen Stewart told El Paso Inc in a recent interview that she "can't stop thinking about" the late Princess of Wales. Stewart said "getting to know Diana" for the upcoming film "has been a really cool experience." Following the massive amounts of preparation she had to do for the role, Stewart says Diana now "means a lot" to her.
"Now, I can't stop thinking about her," Stewart continued. "I often wonder what she'd think about what's going on in the world right now. To be honest, I've now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. I've watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on."
Prince George and Prince William wore matching suits to the European Championships.
On Tuesday (June 29), Prince George stepped out with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to cheer on England's national soccer team at Wembley Stadium. The 7-year-old royal and his dad rocked matching suits to the match, including donning colorful ties for the occasion. Kate even subtly coordinated her red jacket to compliment her son and husband's ties, as well as show support for the national team.
Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran bonded over fatherhood at the WellChild Awards.
2021 WellChild Award winners met our Patron The Duke of Sussex and a host of celebrity guests, including @edsheeran @AmandaHolden @ronniewood @Aj11Ace & @AbbieQuinnen. They were also treated to a special performance from the brilliant @annemarie. pic.twitter.com/3JmxWScE2i— WellChild (@WellChild) June 30, 2021
Prince Harry gave Ed Sheeran bonded over fatherhood when they caught up at the 2021 WellChild Awards. While the Duke of Sussex is a dad of two after welcoming daughter Lilibet last month, Sheeran welcomed his first child, a daughter named Lyra, in 2020.
"Congratulations, a girl right?" Sheeran asked Harry, according to Hello! magazine. "We just had a little girl 10 months ago now. You're still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?" Harry candidly answered his fellow girl dad's question, telling the singer that "two is definitely a juggle."
Later on in the event, Harry opened up to another guest about life as a father of two. "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," he gushed.
While addressing all the attendees at once, Harry shared how welcoming Lili has made his connection WellChild even stronger. "Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild," he said.
Princess Diana's brother, Charles, shares a rare childhood photo of the late royal.
To mark his late sister's birthday on Thursday (July 1), Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, shared a rare childhood photo of the late royal. "Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales. 1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer's day, Diana's parents always remembered," Althorp House's caption reads. "She was born in Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Park House is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana's father, the 8th Earl Spencer."
Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon.
The Duchess of Cambridge sat courtside at Wimbledon on Friday (July 2). Kate, who is the patron of the organizers of the Wimbledon tennis championship, also visited the kitchens on the grounds to help prepare food ahead of the matches.