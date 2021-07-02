Song Of The Summer 2021 By Genre

We're into July now, so, the time has come to predict the official song of the summer. Instead of picking just one song from one genre, however, we decided to look at four major music categories and pick a song from each one—country, hip-hop, pop, and alternative. Since there are so many bops in each genre, we added a few honorable mentions, as well.

Country Song of the Summer: 'Bits & Pieces'—Walker County