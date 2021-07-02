Song Of The Summer 2021 By Genre
By Emily Lee
July 2, 2021
We're into July now, so, the time has come to predict the official song of the summer. Instead of picking just one song from one genre, however, we decided to look at four major music categories and pick a song from each one—country, hip-hop, pop, and alternative. Since there are so many bops in each genre, we added a few honorable mentions, as well.
Country Song of the Summer: 'Bits & Pieces'—Walker County
Honorable Mentions:
- 'Drunk' —Elle King and Miranda Lambert
- 'I Was On A Boat That Day'—Old Dominion
- 'Tequila on a Boat'—Dustin Lynch ft. Chris Lane
Hip-Hop Song of the Summer: 'Thot S**t'—Megan Thee Stallion
Honorable Mentions:
- 'Twerkulator'—City Girls
- 'No More Parties'—Coi Leray feat. Lil Durk
- 'His & Hers'—Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert
Pop Song of the Summer: 'Good 4 U'—Olivia Rodrigo
Honorable Mentions:
- 'Bad Habits'—Ed Sheeran
- 'Peaches'—Justin Bieber ft. Giveon & Daniel Caesar
- 'Kiss Me More'—Doja Cat ft. Sza
Alternative Song of the Summer: 'Lost Cause'—Billie Eilish
Honorable Mentions:
- 'Stop Making This Hurt'—Bleachers
- 'Shy Away'—21 Pilots
- 'Heat Waves'—Glass Animals
With so many tracks to jam out to this summer, there's really no right or wrong answer for predicting what the song of the summer will be. Did any of your favorites make this list?