Feedback

Song Of The Summer 2021 By Genre

By Emily Lee

July 2, 2021

We're into July now, so, the time has come to predict the official song of the summer. Instead of picking just one song from one genre, however, we decided to look at four major music categories and pick a song from each one—country, hip-hop, pop, and alternative. Since there are so many bops in each genre, we added a few honorable mentions, as well.

Country Song of the Summer: 'Bits & Pieces'—Walker County

Honorable Mentions:

  • 'Drunk' —Elle King and Miranda Lambert
  • 'I Was On A Boat That Day'—Old Dominion
  • 'Tequila on a Boat'—Dustin Lynch ft. Chris Lane

Hip-Hop Song of the Summer: 'Thot S**t'—Megan Thee Stallion

Honorable Mentions:

  • 'Twerkulator'—City Girls
  • 'No More Parties'—Coi Leray feat. Lil Durk
  • 'His & Hers'—Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert

Pop Song of the Summer: 'Good 4 U'—Olivia Rodrigo

Honorable Mentions:

  • 'Bad Habits'—Ed Sheeran
  • 'Peaches'—Justin Bieber ft. Giveon & Daniel Caesar
  • 'Kiss Me More'—Doja Cat ft. Sza

Alternative Song of the Summer: 'Lost Cause'—Billie Eilish

Honorable Mentions:

  • 'Stop Making This Hurt'—Bleachers
  • 'Shy Away'—21 Pilots
  • 'Heat Waves'—Glass Animals

With so many tracks to jam out to this summer, there's really no right or wrong answer for predicting what the song of the summer will be. Did any of your favorites make this list?

Chat About Song Of The Summer 2021 By Genre

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.