Taylor Swift Joins Big Red Machine On New Song 'Renegade'

Big Red Machine, comprised of The National's Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, are sharing a new taste of their forthcoming new album How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? via their collaboration with Taylor Swift called "Renegade."

"Renegade" was recorded in Los Angeles the same week that Swift and Dessner won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for Taylor's folklore album, and in the song, Swift sings, "Is it insensitive for me to say/ Get your s*** together/ So I can love you/ Is it really your anxiety/ That stops you from giving me everything/ Or do you just not want to?"

In a statement, Aaron Dessner explained of the new song:

“While we were making folklore and evermore last year, Taylor and I sometimes talked about experimenting and writing songs together some day for Big Red Machine. Making music with your friends just to make it -- that's how Big Red Machine started and has grown -- and that's how 'Renegade' came about too. This song was something we wrote after we finished evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor's words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time. Justin lifted the song further into the heavens, and my brother [Bryce Dessner]'s strings and drummer Jason Treuting add so much. The feeling and sound of this song feel very much at the heart of How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? I'm so grateful to Taylor for continuing to share her incredible talent with me and that we are still finding excuses to make music together.”