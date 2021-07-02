Texas Man Arrested For Using His Home As A Dentist Office

A South Texas man's illegal dentist office was recently exposed after a woman's procedure went terribly wrong.

A woman visited Carlos Raul Flores' home in Mission, Texas, in November 2020 because of issues with a wisdom tooth. During the first visit, Flores made a cut in the woman's gums for a wisdom tooth extraction, but the tooth wasn't removed until May 2021, KVEO reported.

The woman returned to Flores twice after her tooth was removed because she said her gums would go numb and that she was still in pain.

Flores brushed it off and told her her mouth was still healing.

The woman was in so much pain that she went to see a different dentist, who told her that Flores left the roots of her wisdom tooth in her gums.

The dentist called the Mission Police Department to report malpractice after fixing the woman's botched tooth removal.

An investigation into Flores revealed that he didn't have a license to practice dentistry in the U.S.

Flores was arrested and charged with two counts of practicing dentistry without a license, which is a third-degree felony.