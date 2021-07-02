This Atlanta-Area Restaurant Has The Best Burrito Deal In The Whole State

Burritos are ubiquitous.

You won’t have to go far to find them, but some of them go above and beyond.

That’s why Cheapism, a site that aims to help “frugal consumers” score the best deals, found the best burritos in every state (that won’t break the bank).

Cheapism says:

“Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious. Every entry on this list has earned a place in the bottom two price tiers — one or two dollar signs — and the top two quality tiers — four or five stars — in terms of online reviews.”

So, where can you find the best cheap burritos in Georgia?

Tacos La Villa, in Smyrna.

Here’s what Cheapism says about it:

“More than a few locals have reported not being able to finish a burrito that they scored for around $8 at Tacos La Villa. But they're not just cheap and filling, they're cheap and really good. But that could be said for most of the menu, which is why the place is crowded and busy, even though it's tucked away in a strip mall. Beat the lines and order take-out.”

