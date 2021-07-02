This Chicago Restaurant Has The Best Burrito Deal In The Whole State

Burritos are ubiquitous.

You won’t have to go far to find them, but some of them go above and beyond.

That’s why Cheapism, a site that aims to help “frugal consumers” score the best deals, found the best burritos in every state (that won’t break the bank).

Cheapism says:

“Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious. Every entry on this list has earned a place in the bottom two price tiers — one or two dollar signs — and the top two quality tiers — four or five stars — in terms of online reviews.”

So, where can you find the best cheap burritos in Illinois?

Taco & Burrito Express #3, in Chicago.

Here’s what Cheapism says about it:

“A family-run business known for its fresh ingredients and friendly service, Taco & Burrito Express #3 is "possibly the best Mexican food in Chicago," according to one Yelp reviewer. The masses seem to concur. A few naysayers judge every burrito they eat by the standard of the burrito mecca of the San Francisco Mission District, but even the burrito snobs gave the place four stars because Taco & Burrito Express is so superior to the regional options. Take-out is available, too.”

