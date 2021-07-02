This Nebraska Restaurant Has The Best Burrito Deal In The Whole State

Burritos are ubiquitous.

You won’t have to go far to find them, but some of them go above and beyond.

That’s why Cheapism, a site that aims to help “frugal consumers” score the best deals, found the best burritos in every state (that won’t break the bank).

Cheapism says:

“Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious. Every entry on this list has earned a place in the bottom two price tiers — one or two dollar signs — and the top two quality tiers — four or five stars — in terms of online reviews.”

So, where can you find the best cheap burritos in Nebraska?

Super Taco, in Lincoln.

Here’s what Cheapism says about it:

“'My life will never be the same after eating here.' Those were the words of just one of the five-star reviewers gushing over Super Taco. Another wrote 'Green salsa burrito is so good! Wowza! You gotta get you some of this!!' If you're looking for great burritos for $6.25, what else needs to be said? Oh, they also do carry-out.”

Find more info about Super Taco here.

See the full list from Cheapism here.